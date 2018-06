The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a baby girl in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Investigators say an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter boating on the ocean side of the inlet found the girl’s body floating in the water just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

It is unknown how long the baby’s body was in the water, or the age of the infant.

