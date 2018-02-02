Body of Kidnapped Victim Found Near Florida Airport

Authorities investigating a body found outside of the Orlando International Airport, have identified the body as 21-year-old kidnapped victim Victor Delgado Rivera.

According to the report, Rivera was kidnapped from his home in Kissimmee, Florida around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning during what was said to have been a violent robbery.

Around 1:40 a.m. police were called to Andros Place and Avenue C where the body of a man was found face down with his hands tied behind his back. Authorities later identified the man as Rivera.

Police are currently searching for a light brown, Ford Aerostar minivan which they believe is connected with the case.

Suspect vehicle is a 2000 light brown Ford Aeorstar (photo is not actual car) Any info call 407.246.2900 pic.twitter.com/0gxPlCyfDm — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 1, 2018

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Orlando police at 407-246-2900.

