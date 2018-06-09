Body of Woman in Davie Alligator Attack, Found

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the body of a woman who was attacked by an alligator while walking her dogs has been found.

In a statement, FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said, 46-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, was found at 9:49 p.m. in a late at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie, Florida.

The remains of Matsuki, specifically her arm, was recovered from the 12-foot, 6-inch reptile just hours before.

The park remains closed as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they will be conducting a thorough investigation into the incident as well as extend their “heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shizuka Matuki.”

