Boeing 737 Crashes on Take Off from Havana, Cuba

A large black plume of smoke can be seen rising near Havana, Cuba after a Boeing 737 crashed during take off from Jose Marti International Airport.

Casualties have been reported.

The Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuba’s state-run television. #planecrash#Cuba #Havana pic.twitter.com/E0jQAqSj0T — THE VISION (@THE___VISION1) May 18, 2018

The Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 was heading to Guyana when it crashed during takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.

