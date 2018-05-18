Boeing 737 Crashes on Take Off from Havana, Cuba
May 18, 2018

A large black plume of smoke can be seen rising near Havana, Cuba after a Boeing 737 crashed during take off from Jose Marti International Airport.
Casualties have been reported.

 

The Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 was heading to Guyana when it crashed during takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport.

