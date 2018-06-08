Boil Water Notice Posted for Hobe Sound

Authorities with South Martin Regional Utility have issued a boil water notice for Hobe Sound.

The notice was issued Friday for the areas between SE Seabranch Blvd. and 530 S. Beach Rd. According to the report, the water in this area may be contaminated by human and or animal waste:

“Fecal indicators are microbes whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly an people with severely compromised immune systems.”

The company estimates the issue should be resolved in about a week, however, they advise all residents to continue boiling water until the notice is lifted.

