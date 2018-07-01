Bolton: U.S. to Require NoKo Denuclearization Within One Year, As Trump Considers NAFTA

National Security Adviser John Bolton took to the Sunday morning talk show circuit to discuss the U.S. plans for North Korea, following last month’s summit.

Bolton told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the Trump Administration has a plan to dismantle the North’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs within a year.

He stated, “We have developed a program. I’m sure that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing this with the North Koreans in the near future about really how to dismantle all of their WMD and ballistic missile programs in a year. If they have the strategic decision already made to do that, and they’re cooperative, we can move very quickly.”

However, The Washington Post cites unnamed U.S. intelligence officials as claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to deceive Trump about the size of its arsenal and the existence of facilities used to build bombs. The report added that the findings echo a Defense Intelligence Agency prediction that North Korea will not denuclearize.

North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, U.S. officials say https://t.co/OjLPguWptC — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 1, 2018

Bolton responded that the Administration is fully aware of North Korea’s history of extending negotiations while continuing to develop weapons.

He added that the one-year timetable includes all of Kim’s chemical and biological weapons, ballistic missiles, and nuclear programs.

Meanwhile, Trump is also thinking about his next steps with regard to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). In a Sunday morning interview, the President told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that he could sign a new trade agreement with America’s neighbors at any time, “but I’m not happy with it. I want to make it more fair. I want to wait until after the election.”

Canada, with which the U.S. has been sparring lately about trade, on Friday announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

In response, Trump told Bartiromo that he might impose new tariffs on imported cars, trucks, and auto parts, because “the cars are the big ones.”

The post Bolton: U.S. to Require NoKo Denuclearization Within One Year, As Trump Considers NAFTA appeared first on 850 WFTL.