Bond, James, Bond that is! Back in 2019 for the 25th movie in the series.

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as 007 in the next James Bond film, which is still untitled, but has a November 8th, 2019 release date in the US.

Rumor has it, producers are looking to Adele for the theme song for this one too. If you remember she co-wrote and performed “Skyfall” for the Bond movie of the same name and even took home a Grammy.