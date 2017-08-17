Bonnie Tyler will sing ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ during the actual eclipse

We couldn’t make this up, it’s like it’s out of a movie. Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the August 2017 solar eclipseonboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise.

The Oasis of the Seas ship will be positioned in the path of totality for the performance, just as the moon moves across the sun, Time reports.

Tyler’s trademark cinematic ballad often surges in popularity around eclipses. Time reports that Spotify charted a 75 percent streaming increase the day after the March 2016 total solar eclipse and the video’s YouTube views have already swelled to over 302 million.