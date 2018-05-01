Tuesday, U.S Customs and Border Protection announced that they found a live baby tiger inside a black duffel bag reportedly left behind by smugglers when fleeing back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande border into Texas.

The male baby tiger is believed to be 3-4 months old and was placed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.

The incident occurred Monday when Border agents were patrolling and saw three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

The group of three abandoned the bag and returned to Mexico, according to an official statement by the agency.

Tuesday, Agent Robert Rodriguez said that the tiger appeared calm and most likely sedated.

In the statement, the U.S Customs and Border Protection urged the public to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity and provided the following number: 800-863-9382.

The post Border agents discover live baby tiger in black duffel bag appeared first on 850 WFTL.