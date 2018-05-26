Border patrol agent under investigation after fatally shooting young immigrant

The FBI and Texas Rangers are leading a joint investigation into the shooting death of a young immigrant woman caused by a Border Patrol agent in Rio Bravos, TX.

Wednesday, a border patrol agent responded to a report of illegal activity when he discovered a group of undocumented immigrants, attempted to apprehend them.

However, the group allegedly did not comply with his orders to “get on the ground” and instead rushed him causing him to discharge his weapon fatally killing one 20-year-old unarmed female immigrant, according to, the United States and Customs Border Protection.

In an initial statement released Wednesday, the United States and Customs Border Protection claimed the border agent was under attack by multiple subjects using blunt objects as well as listing the female victim as an assailant.



Friday, the United States and Customs Border Protection, released a revised statement, which changes the initial accounts of the shooting.

Additionally, on Friday, Webb County Medical Examiner, Corrine Stern, Identified the woman who was killed as Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, from San Juan Ostuncalco in Guatemala.

Gonzalez reportedly was shot in the head.

Shortly after the incident, Gomez’s family held a news conference in Guatemala asking for justice.

“It’s not fair that they treat them like animals, just because they come from countries less developed,” Gomez’s said a family member.

The young woman had just turned 20, had graduated after studying accounting and had headed to the United States when she could not find a job in Guatemala, according to family members.

The border patrol agent involved in the shooting has not been identified at this time.

This story is ongoing and will be updated once more information is available.

