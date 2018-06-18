Border Patrol chase leads to deadly crash in Texas
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

A vehicle with 14 passengers flipped in south Texas on Sunday, ejecting 12 immigrants and killing at least five of them, according to sheriff’s officials.

A witness says that Border Patrol vehicles were chasing the SUV just before the crash. He posted a video of the chase and impact on Facebook after the crash.

The crash happened in Dimmit County, just after numerous Democratic lawmakers visited immigration centers, also in south Texas, to learn how U.S. Customs and Border Protection processes undocumented immigrants into its facilities.

Yolanda Choates, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection, directed all questions about the crash to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.

The post Border Patrol chase leads to deadly crash in Texas appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Daytona Roller Coaster Crash Victims Considering Lawsuit Elephant Briefly Escapes From Jacksonville Zoo Miami man faces murder charges for allegedly strangling woman, leaving body on sidewalk Local school districts purchase active shooter insurance Trump calls out Schumer’s summit criticism on Twitter Road to Change bus tour crosses U.S. in effort to mobilize young voters for gun control
Comments