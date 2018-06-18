Border Patrol chase leads to deadly crash in Texas

A vehicle with 14 passengers flipped in south Texas on Sunday, ejecting 12 immigrants and killing at least five of them, according to sheriff’s officials.

A witness says that Border Patrol vehicles were chasing the SUV just before the crash. He posted a video of the chase and impact on Facebook after the crash.

The crash happened in Dimmit County, just after numerous Democratic lawmakers visited immigration centers, also in south Texas, to learn how U.S. Customs and Border Protection processes undocumented immigrants into its facilities.

Yolanda Choates, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection, directed all questions about the crash to the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.

