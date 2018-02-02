Bored Florida Man Breaks into Funeral Home

A 29-year-old man from Spring Hill, Florida is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a funeral home because he was bored.

Authorities were alerted to the Demarco Family Funeral Home Friday after someone from a nearby business reported seeing a man walking in and out of the funeral home with a crowbar.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Aaron Meininger in procession of several items from the funeral home including makeup and a tub of formaldehyde.

According to the report, Meininger told authorities that he was bored and that he did not know he was breaking into a funeral home. He also told authorities that he had no idea what he was going to do with all of the items that he stole.

Meininger was taken to the local jail on commercial burglary and grand theft charges.

