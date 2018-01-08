Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” demo released

Today would have been David Bowie’s 71st birthday.

In his memory, a demo of his song Let’s Dance has been released. Parlophone Records shared the unreleased demo that was recorded in Switzerland with Nile Rodgers. Rodgers said of the recording, “I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, ‘Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!'”

Bowie was so excited to record the demo that he gathered a makeshift band of local musicians. The drummer and the second guitarist are still unknown. Nile Rodgers recently mixed the track at his studio in Connecticut for this digital release.

Rodgers continued, “The time we spent mixing it just before Christmas was full of tears as it felt like David was in the room with us. Happy Birthday David, I love you and we all miss you!”

Check out the song. Do you like this version better than the hit?