A young boy has been left honking with every breath he takes after he swallowed a party hooter and can’t get it out. The eight-year-old was taken to a hospital by his parents, who were worried when they couldn’t remove the party accessory.¬†Medics have had to operate on the boy to remove the party hooter. The doctor who treated the youngster has uploaded the clip to warn parents to be vigilant over what their children put in their mouths.

