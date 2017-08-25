Boy saves drowning brother, credits movie starring The Rock

A 10-year-old boy has saved his brother’s life by copying a scene from one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies, earning the Hollywood star’s respect as a “real-life hero”. Jacob O’Connor was at his grandmother’s house with his brothers Dylan, 2, and Gavin, 8, while their mother Christa O’Connor was at work. Jacob was watching TV when Dylan managed to open a screen door and fall in the pool. “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions”, Jacob told local TV station WXYZ Detroit. Jacob said he knew what to do after watching the movie San Andreas.

