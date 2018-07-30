Boynton Beach Korean War Vet Hopeful His Lost Friends are Among Remains Returned by NOKO

85-year old Boynton Beach Korean War veteran First Sgt. Joe Green is the only one of his friends to survive the war.

Green will join 850 WFTL tomorrow at 10:05 to tell his experience losing all 38 of his friends in the Korea War.

Now that North Korea is fulfilling its promise made during last month’s historic summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to return remains of possible

American servicemen who died in the war, Sgt. Green is hopeful some of his friends are among the 55 sets returned last week.

Green told our news partners CBS12, “We came in through Memphis and there was 38 of us in this one group,” Green said.

Green is optimistic a box could contain at least one of the 38.

“Could be. And I don’t know if I’m ready for that,” Green said. “I think I would be okay with it, but let’s face it I’m here and they’re not.”

The remains returned Friday are believed to be some of more than 200 North Korea has, but many more are still missing.

