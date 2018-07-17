Boynton Beach Woman Run Over and Killed by Publix Truck

A woman is dead after being run over by the back wheel of a Publix tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach.

Woman run over by Publix truck in South Florida dies

Police said 68-year-old Herma Jervis of Boynton Beach was on foot on Seacrest Boulevard when she somehow wound up underneath the tractor-trailer.

The Publix truck had been stopped behind a recycling truck.

When the recycling truck started to move forward, the Publix truck did as well and it’s rear left outer wheel struck Jervis and ran her over, according to police.

She was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she later died.

