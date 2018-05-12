Brawl breaks out in Florida courtroom after guilty verdict in murder case

Friday, after four guilty verdicts were read in a first-degree murder trial, a fight broke out in Florida courtroom involving three of the defendants, attorneys and sheriff’s deputies.

Jurors deliberated for a total of 9 hours before finding four men guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 28-year-old Courtney London.

London was shot and killed in his Ocala home in front of his children.

Kiila Richardson, 23; Travis Davis, 20; Branden Banks, 22; and Kelvon Grimmage, 21 were all convicted of the murder.

A fight broke out after the verdict was read, three of the defendants were involved in the altercation, and as result stun guns were used on them by court security officers to restore order.

The video shows one of the defendants, Davis, punching his defense attorney in the head various times.

Davis later apologized, and his attorney is not pursuing charges.

All of the defendants will serve life sentences.

