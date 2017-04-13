Breakers West Summer Camp 2017

Calling all campers for a summer of fun! Sports-minded, adventure-seeking, nature-loving kids will find something for everyone at Breakers West Country Club this summer. This exciting, action-packed camp is open to the public and includes daily golf, tennis, and swimming, plus wildlife demonstrations, magic shows, arts and crafts, family cookouts, science projects, themed weeks and more. Campers also enjoy time at the fabulous Kids’ Club, complete with a craft area, game room, movie room and outdoor playground. Lunch is included and all campers receive a special camp backpack, t-shirt and water bottle with registration.

Ages 4-15

June 5 to August 18, 2017

Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Before- and After-care also available.

Breakers West Country Club is located two miles west of Florida’s Turnpike off Okeechobee Boulevard, at 1550 Flagler Pkwy. in West Palm Beach

For more information, please call (561) 422-4914 or click here.