Breast Cancer Facts Are Startling

Facts:
- Every two minutes a woman receives a diagnosis of breast cancer, making this disease the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, other than skin cancers.
- More than 40,000 in the U.S. women are expected to die from breast cancer this year.
- Nearly 20 percent of women in Palm Beach County will not receive a mammogram this year due to a lack of income, insurance coverage or accessibility to medical care.
- Through research and advocacy, significant advances have been made in the fight against breast cancer including five-year relative survival rates for localized breast cancer increasing from 74 to 99 percent.
- Residents are urged to follow recommended guidelines for scheduling regular breast exams and mammograms and become familiar with breast cancer risk factors, early detection and treatment options.
What Susan G Komen South Florida is doing to change these facts:
- Susan G. Komen South Florida has invested $14 million to provide South Florida residents in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties with access to screenings, mammograms, cancer treatment, transportation to health care providers, and education.
- Susan G. Komen South Florida retains seventy-five percent of fundraising net income in the South Florida community to help fund local programs while twenty-five percent supports critical research to save breast cancer patients locally, and around the world.
- Susan G. Komen South Florida is working to achieve Komen’s Bold Goal to reduce the nation’s 40,000 cancer deaths by 50% by 2026.
- Susan G. Komen South Florida is also working towards underwriting mammograms. For $100 you can support a woman in need with a mammogram thanks to Evelyn & Arthur! You will also receive a Breast Cancer Damn It Doll with your donation.
Get involved & help change these startling facts. Register now for the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure’s®.