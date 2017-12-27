Breast Cancer Facts Are Startling

Facts:

Every two minutes a woman receives a diagnosis of breast cancer, making this disease the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, other than skin cancers.

More than 40,000 in the U.S. women are expected to die from breast cancer this year.

Nearly 20 percent of women in Palm Beach County will not receive a mammogram this year due to a lack of income, insurance coverage or accessibility to medical care.

Through research and advocacy, significant advances have been made in the fight against breast cancer including five-year relative survival rates for localized breast cancer increasing from 74 to 99 percent.

Residents are urged to follow recommended guidelines for scheduling regular breast exams and mammograms and become familiar with breast cancer risk factors, early detection and treatment options.

What Susan G Komen South Florida is doing to change these facts:

Susan G. Komen South Florida has invested $14 million to provide South Florida residents in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties with access to screenings, mammograms, cancer treatment, transportation to health care providers, and education.

Susan G. Komen South Florida retains seventy-five percent of fundraising net income in the South Florida community to help fund local programs while twenty-five percent supports critical research to save breast cancer patients locally, and around the world.

Susan G. Komen South Florida is working to achieve Komen’s Bold Goal to reduce the nation’s 40,000 cancer deaths by 50% by 2026.

Susan G. Komen South Florida is also working towards underwriting mammograms. For $100 you can support a woman in need with a mammogram thanks to Evelyn & Arthur! You will also receive a Breast Cancer Damn It Doll with your donation.

Get involved & help change these startling facts. Register now for the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure’s®.