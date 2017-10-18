Brenda K Starr will perform at Taste of Soul

The 5th Annual Taste of Soul Food & Music Festival is Saturday, November 11th at Meyer Amphitheater in Downtown West Palm Beach! On the line-up, Brian McKnight, Brenda K Starr, Tito Puente Jr. & 9 other amazing artists! The food….well…the food will be delicious soul food like Chicken Fried Steak, Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, Ox Tail, Collard Greens, Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread, Hushpuppies, Sweet Potato Pie & more!

The best part, while we are getting our groove on & filling our bellies, we’ll also be helping those affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico & the Caribbean Islands! 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The United Way!

Click here to find out more!