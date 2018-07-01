Brian Mast joins ride to aware citizens of toxic algae

The amount of toxic algae in the St. Lucie River continues to get worse.

On Saturday, many runners and bicyclists took a 37-mile path from Port Mayaca to Stuart to spread awareness of the toxins that flow from Lake Okeechobee to the ocean through Palm City and Stuart.

Will Glover, the run organizer, lives close to the algae path and remembers vividly the amount of destruction caused from the same issue 2 years ago.

“Unfortunately, I have to keep doing it because nothing has changed,” Glover said.

Congressman Brian Mast said he is working hard to get Washington involved.

“Our sailing camps, restaurants on the water; these are places that are literally dying because of what’s going on here and that can’t stand.”

Mast says there’s going to be a review in 2019 of the schedule that mandates the way the Army Corps of Engineers release water from Lake Okeechobee.

Samples of the algae have been taken but officials say they are potentially toxic but haven’t reached harmful levels.

