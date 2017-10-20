How this bride found out her husband is a real-life Ethiopian prince

When one woman met a young man in a popular D.C. nightclub nearly 12 years ago, she had no idea she’d go onto marry him, much less become part of a royal family.

Austin told ABC News it was “days before my 22nd birthday” and she had no idea the relationship would last. “We were just so young; that’s the thing,” she recalled.

Still, the prince was hesitant to reveal his royal heritage to his new girlfriend.

“We were with some friends … and one of my friends brought it up and said, ‘You know, you’re lucky. Your boyfriend is a prince!” Makonnen recalled. “He’s the great-grandson of Haile Selassie.”

Austin, 33, told ABC News she was “pleasantly surprised” by the news. “I obviously knew of the emperor, but I didn’t know the full scale of it then.”

The two wed in front of more than 300 people on Sept. 9 inside Debre Genet Medhane Alem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Temple Hills, Maryland.

