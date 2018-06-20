Brightline Permitted to Run Trains Through Florida Wetlands from Orlando to Miami

Plans to run a train from Orlando to South Florida are moving forward after environmentalists say its OK to lay tracks through Florida wetlands.

It took Orange County Commissioners less than 20 minutes to approve the environmental impact for 22 miles of right-of-way for All Aboard Florida’s Brightline Train, which will run from Orlando International Airport to Miami within three years.

To build the track, Brightline will need to convert more than 100 acres of wetlands along the Beachline.

The company has agreed to mitigate the loss of wetlands by buying additional lands and deeding them over to the county and conservation district.

