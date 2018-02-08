Brightline Train Strikes Another Person

A Brightline train has struck a fourth person since it started service last month. A man was hit by the high-speed rail on Thursday shortly before 8pm in Wilton Manors. Fire rescue personnel rushed the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he’s been reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 12, Melissa Lavell died after getting hit on the 600 block on the FEC tracks. On Jan. 17, a train killed Jeffrey King while he rode his bike on the Railway tracks on Ocean Avenue. Steven Amoruso was struck in Fort Lauderdale on Jan 19 by a Brightline train and survived. Brightline opened to the public in mid-January. The private rail company will soon expand service from its current Fort Lauderdale-to-West Palm Beach route and will include Miami-Dade county. Florida senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson are concerned by the incidents and have called for a federal safety review of the train’s operation. The rail company responded by inviting the senators to personally tour their facilities.

