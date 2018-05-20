Brightline trains began rolling into and out of Miami for the first time this weekend, making it the first time in 50 years that the Florida East Railway has transported passengers there.

Brightline President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Goddard, who was on-hand for the occasion at the MiamiCentral station, said, “This is a really emotional day for us. It’s really meaningful to all of our team who have been watching this thing materialize over the last several years, so it’s a great day.”

Located in downtown Miami, the station bears a resemblance to the West Palm Beach station with its modern, Disney-style design, but is bigger. MiamiCentral offers a children’s play area, as well as a four-sided video board that extends from the ground floor to the second-floor’s ceiling.

Goddard hopes that commuters will choose his train system for nightly and weekend trips.

Beginning Monday, one-way tickets from West Palm Beach to Miami will have introductory prices of $15 for a basic ticket or $25 for first class, which offers a bigger seat as well as complimentary snacks and beverages.

Patricia Ojeda, a Fort Lauderdale resident, thinks the cost is reasonable. She says, “Time is the only thing in your life you can’t get back.”

Brightline plans to expand to Orlando within a few years, once it works out construction and financing issues for that region.

The post Brightline trains roll through Miami for the first time appeared first on 850 WFTL.