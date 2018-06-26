Brigitte Neilsen gives birth at 54

You probably already heard about Brigitte Nielsen being pregnant at the age of 54.

She has given birth to the baby. This is her 5th child. Nielsen has four sons with the age range of 23 to 34

The baby girl was named Frida and was born on Friday.

Nielsen and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi announced the news to People. They said, “We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives. It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Any older mothers that have stories of raising a baby after 40, 45, 50?