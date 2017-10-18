Bring his music home!

Prince’s two half-sisters are prepared to take legal action against the company running Prince’s estate!

Last week, the heirs of the late rock superstar Prince said they are angered that the contents of his vault, including master tapes of unreleased music, were removed from his Paisley Park studio complex and shipped to California.

Comerica Bank & Trust, the company running the estate, said the recordings are safe at a reputable storage company in Los Angeles.

“We want the music back home in Paisley Park where it belongs,” Sharon Nelson said.

Norrine Nelson called it “extraordinary and unconscionable.”

The recordings are among the most valuable pieces of his estate and court papers have suggested they are worth around $200 million.

