Britain’s biggest family welcomes 20th baby

Sue and Noel Radford welcome 20th child. Yes, TWENTIETH child. Stars of the British series, “19 kids and counting”, the Radfords, are going to have to make a show title change.

The couple welcomed Archie Rowan Radford on the 18th which gives them 11 sons and 9 daughters.

Sue had her first child when she was just 14 years old. She swears this child will be her last saying, “we’re happy to be finishing on a nice even number. I’m just chuffed he is here safe and sound. It’s strange knowing you’re not going to have any more.”

Husband Noel added, “We both think this is it. I feel sad in a way but now we can get on and enjoy the kids.” Yep. All 20 of them.