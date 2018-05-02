The brother of the MSD shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was arrested again last night for violating his probation in Palm Beach County.

18-year-old Zachary Cruz was originally arrested last month for trespassing on the campus of Stoneman Douglas High School.

Zachary was given six months of probation for trespassing at the school where police say his brother killed 17 people back in February.

He was also ordered to stay away from any schools unless he was enrolled, but over the weekend PBSO deputies say he was caught within 25 feet of a parking lot of another high school.

The brother of Parkland school shooter, Zachary Cruz, #ARRESTED AGAIN. He is behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail tonight for violating probation: driving w/o a valid driver’s license & for going within 25ft of Park Vista Community High School. More at 11p. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Vjz4uthG0I — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) May 2, 2018

According to the warrant, Cruz violated his probation by driving a Kia SUV without a valid driver’s license on April 28. He also allegedly was within 25 feet of a parking lot at Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth.

Cruz was serving a six-month probation with a number of stipulations. He had to wear a GPS monitoring device, steer clear of guns, weapons, drugs and alcohol. He must also stay at least 1 mile away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and the victims families.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday for violating those terms.

The post Brother of Accused MSD Shooter Arrested Again for Probation Violation appeared first on 850 WFTL.