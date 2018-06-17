Brother of Parkland Shooting suing ankle monitor company

Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, has filed a lawsuit against the ankle monitoring company and tow of their employees.

Lawsuit allegations show Defendant House Services improperly set his ankle monitor to go off when he entered Broward County alerting authorities for a possible probation violation.

Zachary Cruz was sentenced six months probabation after he was caught trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz’s monitor went off on Mother’s Day when he went to visit his mother’s grave site, the lawsuit stated, and was scared he might go to jail for the violation.

According to the lawsuit, the two employees were on a “zealous quest to make Cruz pay for the conduct of his brother.”

Even though the employees knew that Cruz didn’t violate, the bracelet continued to activate.

Cruz is seeking between $5,000 and $15,000.

