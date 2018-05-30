Broward Cop Suspended for Online Comments Wishing Harm on Die-in Protesters
By 850 WFTL
May 30, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Coconut Creek police officer Brian Valenti is suspended for five days without pay because of online comments he made about protesters and activist David Hogg who staged a die-in at a Publix in Coral Springs.

Valenti is also ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

Valenti must also apologize to David Hogg who organized the Publix die-in.

But at least one parent says that’s not enough.

Cindy Levine, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent, says suspending this police officer means nothing; she says he needs to be fired, not suspended.

“How could he stoop so low and make a fool of himself?” she said.

