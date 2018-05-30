Coconut Creek police officer Brian Valenti is suspended for five days without pay because of online comments he made about protesters and activist David Hogg who staged a die-in at a Publix in Coral Springs.

Valenti is also ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

NEW: Coconut Creek police officer who posted disparaging facebook comment about MSD activist David Hogg has been suspended without pay for five days. Ofc. Brian Valenti will also need to undergo sensitivity training. All city employees will receive social media training. pic.twitter.com/ZY4cSXHRCT — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) May 29, 2018

Valenti must also apologize to David Hogg who organized the Publix die-in.

But at least one parent says that’s not enough.

Cindy Levine, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent, says suspending this police officer means nothing; she says he needs to be fired, not suspended.

“How could he stoop so low and make a fool of himself?” she said.

The post Broward Cop Suspended for Online Comments Wishing Harm on Die-in Protesters appeared first on 850 WFTL.