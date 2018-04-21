A no-confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is being held by the union that represents the deputies that responded to the Parkland shooting, with labor leaders stating the Sheriff should have taken more fault for the shooting.

An electronic poll, ending Thursday night, is being conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, in which Sheriff Israel denounced as a union tactic for a raise in pay.

President Jeff Bell stated Friday that Sheriff Israel, after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, should not have put the full blame on school resource officer Scot Peterson.

Peterson remained outside while Nikolas Cruz hailed gunfire inside the school as a video showed.

Sheriff Israel said Peterson should have gone into the school to confront the shooter, eventually granting Peterson retirement instead of an unpaid suspension.

Bell who also criticized Peterson, said he was wrongfully suspended as unpaid suspensions are for criminally charged officers, which he wasn’t.

Sheriff Israel continued with his reasoning behind the vote stating “unfortunate and appalling” that Bell is using the school shooting “as a bargaining tactic to extort a 6.5 percent pay raise”.

Many criticized Israel and his department for the mishandling of at least 18 tips or calls about Nikolas Cruz, which were mostly ignored.

Bell says other issues besides the shooting are being addressed and has nothing to do with an upcoming contract negotiation. Bell says he discovered an auto parts store was using the office’s gas pumps. which a tax-payer funded luxury.

Also stated Israel claims the department cannot afford new guns, equipment, and training but had underspent their budget by $100 million dollars in 2017.

The post Broward County Sheriff’s future is at stake appeared first on 850 WFTL.