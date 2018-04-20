Broward Deputies Schedule a No-Confidence Vote for Sheriff Scott Israel

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association has reportedly scheduled a “no-confidence vote against Sheriff Scott Israel.

The move was announced Friday afternoon by Deputy Jeff Bell in a statement:

“.. many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”

The vote comes after claims were made against several BSO officers and Sheriff Israel for the handling of the Parkland shooting that left 17 people dead at Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year, however, Bell reported that the dysfunction of the office has been building for years under Sheriff Israel.

Bell also weighed in on Deputy Peterson who was on-duty and did not enter the school when shots were being fired.

Sheriff Israel suspended Peterson without pay for his actions causing Peterson to resign.

Bell said he believed that Peterson should have entered the school but said that Sheriff Israel should also take some responsibility instead of putting the blame of the deputy.

When speaking to the media, Israel “didn’t say it’s an open investigation. He blamed it all on Peterson,” Bell said. “You don’t do that to one of your deputies.”

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

