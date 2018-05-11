Broward Judge Grants Zachary Cruz Request to Move to Virginia

The younger brother of the confessed Stoneman Douglas shooter, 18 yr old Zachary Cruz, appeared in a Broward courtroom Friday morning asking the judge to modify the terms of his probation so he can move to Virginia to get a fresh start.

A Broward County judge on Friday granted Zachary Cruz’s request to move to Virginia while serving his probation.

Cruz, 18, is serving six months of probation due to his arrest for trespassing the Stoneman Douglas campus on March 19.

The attorney for the brother of Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz said a home, a job and educational opportunities await the 18-year-old in Staunton, Virginia.

Terry Ann Johnson the director of Nexus Services is offering her personal condo for one year and would act as his supervisor in Virginia.

Nexus Services is a “charitable bonding entity that specializing in helping to rebuilding productive lives.

Johnson told the judge she would arrange for weekly counseling and an online academy where Cruz can get his high school diploma.

“Smart is knowing what is right. Wise is doing what is right,” the judge told the younger Cruz

The probation conditions in Virginia will mirror the ones set for Zachary Cruz in Broward County, the judge said.

The motion for permission to move stated that Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic.

A civil rights organization, Nexus Services, is representing Cruz in the federal lawsuit.

Zachary’s brother, Nikolas, also used to live at the residence in the Lantana mobile home park.

