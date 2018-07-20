Broward Man Stabbed over Handicap Parking Space

A man is fighting for his life after an argument over a handicapped parking spot turned violent in Broward County.

It happened outside Little Treasures Academy in Pompano Beach.

Deputies say 43-year-old Julio Ramos was upset that a man parked in a handicapped spot, and when the man got out of his car, Ramos allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Ramos is charged with attempted second-degree murder

