Broward Public Defender Files Motion to Block Release of Cruz Confession

The Broward Public Defender representing Nikolas Cruz want a judge to block any confession made by the Parkland school shooter from being released.

A motion for protective order was filed Wednesday by Broward County public defender Howard Finkelstein and special assistant public defender David Frankel.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz want to block release of statement from recorded confession https://t.co/yvSbNhdoW1 pic.twitter.com/WT3ApXdpbm — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 7, 2018

According to the order, Cruz’s attorneys are asking the court to stop the release of a statement from his recorded confession to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Because publication of certain portions of the statement will cause significant trauma to an already beleaguered community, impede the defendant’s constitutional right against self-incrimination, as well his right to a fair and impartial trial, the defendant seeks order of the court to enjoin the state from releasing certain portions of the statement,” Cruz’s attorneys argue.

Cruz’s attorneys have told the judge that their client will plead guilty to 17 counts of first degree murder if the state takes the death penalty off the table, something prosecutors are not willing to concede.

Cruz has been held without bond since the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

