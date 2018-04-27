The Broward County School Board is being accused of being cheap and trying to get out of paying a suitable settlement to Parkland victims’ families.

But, based on court records obtained by the Sun-Sentinel the school board’s insurance policy has a liability cap on benefits of $300,000 based on the

fact the policy determines that the mass murder was “one incident with many victims.”

School district spokeswoman Nadine Drew wrote in an email: “The School District is not attempting to limit damages, but it is simply stating the law of the State of Florida that has been put in place by the Legislature.”

There will be a press conference at 10:30 am Thursday morning outside the Broward County School Board building.

The post Broward School Board Insurance Policy Caps Parkland Family Claims at $300K appeared first on 850 WFTL.