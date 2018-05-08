Broward School Superintendent: Nikolas Cruz Was Part of the Promise Program

Broward school leaders are under fire by some of the parents of the MSD mass shooting victims who say they are not being honest.

After saying for more than a month that Nikolas Cruz was not part of the PROMISE program, Superintendent Robert Runcie said last night that Cruz was, in fact, in the program after vandalizing a middle school bathroom with graffiti.

“I don’t think anyone gave me misleading information,” Runcie said. “I gave the best information I had at the time. Maybe I should have qualified it further. That’s a mistake I made. But it was done trying to be as transparent as possible.”

PROMISE allows students charged with minor offenses to get counseling and avoid jail time, but Cruz never finished the program and was still not arrested.

The Promise program was rolled out in 2013 after statistics showed the district was arresting far more black students than others for the same crimes.

Ryan Petty lost his daughter, Alaina, in the shooting, and he tells the “South Florida Sun Sentinel” this is further proof of a lack of oversight from the school district.

