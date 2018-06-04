Broward School Superintendent Sends School Safety Letter to Parents

In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and on the same weekend of the school’s graduation, Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter to all Broward County parents with students in the school system outlining new district school safety measures beginning in the coming school year.

The upgrades include assigning at least one school resource officer to every school, requiring ID badges for students and staff, and locking classroom doors at all times. Runcie said the district is coming to the end of what he called “a heartbreaking school year.”

