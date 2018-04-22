Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find convenience store robber

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a man who held up a convenience store before being stabbed by a quick-thinking store clerk, more than a month after the scary encounter occurred.

Officials say the incident happened during the overnight hours in mid-March at a 7-Eleven on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

A surveillance video shows the robber loitering near the front of the store before walking behind the counter to attack the sales clerk. The clerk used a pocket knife to stab the robber, and then escaped. The robber followed, taking the cash register drawer with him.

According to BSO, the robber is 5’10” and had a cropped haircut at that time. He was wearing a blue dress shirt, red shorts and red sneakers.

They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

