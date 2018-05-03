Broward Worker Trapped, Injured by Falling Crane

A worker was trapped by a piece of crane that fell at a Fort Lauderdale job site this morning.
Crews were able to finally free the man shortly after 9:00 a.m.
He was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health North.
**technical rescue** 1850 S Ocean LN crane fell landing on worker trapping him underneath. Crews working to free worker who is a Level 1 trauma to BH.
— FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) May 3, 2018
