Broward Worker Trapped, Injured by Falling Crane
By 850 WFTL
|
May 3, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

A worker was trapped by a piece of crane that fell at a Fort Lauderdale job site this morning.
Crews were able to finally free the man shortly after 9:00 a.m.
He was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health North.

The post Broward Worker Trapped, Injured by Falling Crane appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Student Accepted to 113 Colleges, Offered $4.5 Million in Scholarships Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner Team up For Good Cause E. Coli Outbreak Linked to One Death From Tainted Romaine Lettuce VIDEO: Military Plane Crashes Killing Nine in Georgia Trump Tweets About Reimbursement to Attorney Cohen Re: Stormy Daniels Waffle House Hero Meets His Hero, Heat Star Dwyane Wade on “Ellen”
Comments