How cold is it? It snowed in Tallahassee yesterday sparking closures of schools and roads including Interstate 10, a portion of which was shut down by icy conditions. The National Weather Service predicted snow flurries across a swath of northern Florida, from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. It’s the first time in 28 years that snow has fallen in Tallahassee. And if you’re flying anywhere call ahead. Thousands of flights have already been cancelled. Over 34-hundred flights have been cancelled nationwide. The major New York airports are seeing over 16-hundred cancellations, including at Newark, LaGuardia and JFK.