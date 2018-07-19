Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Coming to Netflix

Bruce Springsteen has had a pretty impressive run on Broadway with his one-man show and now he’s taking it globally to Netflix. “We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen – a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman – to Netflix in this historic one-man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts, and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. Springsteen has extended his show three times and is scheduled to stay on Broadway until December 15th, 2018. The Netflix special is scheduled to air upon the end of Springsteen’s Broadway run. Springsteen was asked if he had any thoughts of taking the show on the road, “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. I’ve gotta run.” said Springsteen. What do you watch most on Netflix? Movies, Comedy, Concerts?