Comedy Central is airing a roast of Bruce Willis next month, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the MC. The trailer, featuring Willis and Jeffrey Ross, is priceless!

RELATED CONTENT

Sir Paul Stops By Carpool Karaoke

This Woman Gulped Down Dog Urine… But Why?

All Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Have Been Put on Hold

Today is the Summer Solstice: 3 things you probably didn’t know about the longest day of the year

Parents, are you ready for school to start already?

Go To A Baseball Game, Get Whacked In The Face With A Hot Dog?!