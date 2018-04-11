Bruce Willis Roast coming to Comedy Central
By Beth
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

Bruce Willis will be the next victim of the Comedy Central roast.
Willis said in a statement, “This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a–holes for a couple hours.”
The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will be filmed in Los Angeles and will be broadcast at a later date. No word on who will be doing the roasting.
Do you have a favorite Comedy Central roast? Who would be good to crack on Bruce?

RELATED CONTENT

This Newest Optical Illusion Has the Net Going Crazy Seth Myers and wife welcome a son in the lobby of their apartment building Congrats Tracy Morgan! 30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her BiPolar II Disorder What Happens When You Get Too Close To A Wild Bear?
Comments