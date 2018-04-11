Bruce Willis Roast coming to Comedy Central

Bruce Willis will be the next victim of the Comedy Central roast.
Willis said in a statement, “This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless a–holes for a couple hours.”
The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will be filmed in Los Angeles and will be broadcast at a later date. No word on who will be doing the roasting.
Do you have a favorite Comedy Central roast? Who would be good to crack on Bruce?
