Bruno Mars reaches Beyonce and Mariah status

Bruno Mars has done something only Beyonce and Mariah Carey have done before.

Mars joins Beyonce and Mariah as the only artists to have three top 5 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart from their first three albums.

Bruno’s addition to the list comes as his Finesse remix with Cardi B. reaches number 3 on this week’s chart.

This would be a good game to play. See if people can walk through all of the songs that reached the top 5 on each artists’ first 3 albums.

Click here to check out the full list.