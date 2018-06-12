Bruno Mars to ‘Collaborate’ and Join Forces With Idol Janet Jackson for Her Next Album

Ok, this is BIG NEWS! Are you sitting down, ok, Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson are getting ready for a collaboration!

The news was announced by a source who told Metro.co.uk that Bruno was “over the moon” when he found out the Janet wanted him for her next album.

According to the source, dates have already been penciled in on their calendars and Janet’s long-time producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have signed on to the project.

With Janet living in London, it’s assumed that some of the recordings will happen overseas, Janet recently performed on live T.V. for the first time in nine years and was the first African-American female artist to receive a Billboard Icon Award.

What do you think about a Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson collaboration?