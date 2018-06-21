BSO is confirming that a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is 22-year-old Dedrick Williams from Pompano Beach.

Williams is charged with first degree murder, probation violation, and driving without a valid ID.

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion https://t.co/Vq87BiYeJH pic.twitter.com/kNUtyu3IUH — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 21, 2018

Williams was in jail Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jasheh Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports in his BMW when he was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputies said the gunman, who was wearing a red mask, and an accomplice fled in a black Dodge Journey adding robbery may have been a motive.

The post BSO: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.