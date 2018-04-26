BSO Deputy Saves Puppy Tossed Like Trash in Deerfield Dumpster

A Broward Deputy has saved the life of a 9-month-old German Shepherd/Beagle mix he found discarded like a piece of trash inside a Deerfield Beach dumpster yesterday afternoon.

“I’ve seen dogs tied to a tree, a door or something like that. But never something as bad as this,” said Charles Young, deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

Deputy Young called the person as cold-hearted.

“When I found him in here, he was just huddled in the corner on top of the garbage, soaking wet,” Young told CBS12.

Deputy Young said it will be difficult to find the person responsible because there was no surveillance video.

The only lead they have is that the color of the driver’s car is either black or dark blue.

The puppy is now in the loving care of Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton.

